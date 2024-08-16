Dem Rep. Goldman: I Can’t Say if I Support Harris’ ‘Gouging’ Plan, Need More Details

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) wouldn’t say if he backs 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ “federal ban on price gouging on groceries” proposal because “The devil’s in the details.” And “where do you end this? What are the details like? How do you define price gouging? That will be something that we’ll have to work through.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “On that economic plan, do you support a federal ban on price gouging on groceries?”

Goldman answered, “Look, I think price gouging is a significant issue that has to be addressed. The devil’s in the details. You could certainly make a price gouging policy that continues to encourage competition, encourage growth, encourage innovation with our corporations, which is the balance that Vice President Harris talked about today. The idea is not to tear down Corporate America. The idea is just to make sure that they are paying their fair share and they’re not taking advantage — with anti-competitive conduct — of working Americans, everyday Americans who have to buy food, and if there’s some sort of anticompetitiveness that raises the prices even though inflation is down under 3% now, as she pointed out today, then that’s a problem, and we need to address that. And I think some of the ideas that she announced today are going to make a big difference for the vast majority of Americans and allow people to chase and succeed in achieving the American Dream and buying a home and raising a family.”

Collins then said, “We heard from…Jason Furman. He was a top economist for Obama who said he actually thinks there’s just no upside to a policy like that, only really downside for a ban on price gouging for groceries.”

Goldman responded, “Maybe. Look, I understand Jason’s perspective, because where do you end this? What are the details like? How do you define price gouging? That will be something that we’ll have to work through. But the flip side is Donald Trump’s tariffs, which, as Vice President Harris said, [are] a national sales tax and will increase grocery prices even more, will increase all sorts of costs for everyday Americans far, far more, while he benefits his buddies in the billionaire class.”

