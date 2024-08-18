Pritzker: Harris Has ‘Energized the Party’ Like Obama

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’a “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris has “energized” the Democratic Party the way former President Barack Obama did in 2008.

Host Jake Tapper said, “How will this convention be different with Vice President Harris as the nominee, then President Biden.”

Pritzker said, “Well, remember, first of all, you were talking about reelection nomination, renomination, and now you’re talking about something completely different, right? We’ve got, I mean, this is a candidate who’s energized the party in a way that I haven’t seen, certainly since ‘08. And when I think about, I’ve been to every convention since I was able to vote. I can say I’ve not felt this kind of kind of energy and electricity at any convention other than the one for convention other than the one for Barack Obama. So to have it here in Chicago, and the fact that people are coming here, they’re calling, I can’t tell you number of calls. I’ve gotten for people late in the game here, saying gut, now I want to come.”

