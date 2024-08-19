CNN’s Jennings: They Are Making Biden Give His Own Career Eulogy

Monday, during CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, network contributor and Republican political consultant Scott Jennings dismissed the Democrats’ suggestion that President Joe Biden’s appearance was some sort of celebration.

Jennings likened it to Biden being forced to give his “own career eulogy” at the event.

“Biden is known in his career as being one of the best eulogy givers at funerals. And now they’re making him come and give his own career eulogy,” Jennings said. “And now they’re making him give his own eulogy.”

“I am anxious to see how he handles it,” he continued. “I mean, he was bullied out of this race after 52 years of service to the Democratic Party. And it wasn’t all about his age. He was unpopular. He was going to lose. It was Afghanistan. It was immigration. It was inflation. And he had to be dragged out by the fingernails. I’m sorry — he’s not here in a happy moment. This yarn that is being spun in this hall that he was popular and selfless in handing off. No, no — it is the opposite and everybody knows it. Yet the Democrats are engaging in this theater of looking at the cameras and saying it as though it is not true.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor