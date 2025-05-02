“We’ll get through” the lawfare waged against the Trump administration, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Jordan responded to the Democrat argument that lawfare and challenges are the only way to stand against what they say are “unconstitutional” or “dictatorial” objectives imposed on the American people by the current administration.

“That’s the argument they’ll get. And frankly, we’re going to have to fight some of these out in court,” Jordan responded, noting there is most certainly a “concerted effort and focused strategy on stopping the president at every turn.”

“And then you look at the volume, the number of injunctions and cases against President Trump as compared to Biden or Obama or even President Bush, and it’s overwhelming the number there,” he continued.

When asked if Americans should be worried that the Democrats will be successful using this tactic of lawfare, Jordan predicted the left will not prevail.

“No, we’ll get through it because, you know, I always trust the people and the people see it,” Jordan said. “People appreciate President Trump. They appreciate people who actually do what they said they were going to do.”

The congressman added that the country just passed the 100-day mark of President Donald Trump’s second term and named some of the accomplishments Americans are seeing, including the border, military recruitment, and the end of the weaponization of government agencies.

“They actually serve the taxpayer. Maybe the biggest examples, Department of Homeland Security is actually focused on deporting illegal migrants who are part of terrorist organizations, bad guys, and not focused on setting up a disinformation governance board, watching what you can say on the radio, telling what you can post and tweet, and censoring everyone,” he said.

“So, I mean, it’s a dramatic shift. I think that is a huge change, and one of the … really bright spots of this amazing 100 days we’ve had under President Trump,” he added

