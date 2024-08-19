CNN’s Tapper: Dem Platform Lets Harris, ‘Stay Vague, Stay Unspecific’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper stated that the Democratic Party’s platform is written in a way that “allows Vice President Harris to stay vague, stay unspecific.”

While discussing the platform referring to a second Biden term, CNN Political Director David Chalian said, “I think, in talking to some folks, the idea of reopening the platform to try to fit in, not yet fully developed Kamala Harris policies while they were quickly changing, they thought they would be opening a can of worms, right? And that there would be, all of a sudden, some fights about what goes in the platform, and they wanted to avoid that at all costs. So, they’re willing to take the hit on the fact that the platform is sort of a relic of the Biden era, because it’s a non-binding thing.”

Tapper then said, “Right. And we should note that this also allows Vice President Harris to stay vague, stay unspecific. [And say] that’s from the Biden platform. That’s not ours. And you can’t really attack her on that, given the fact that Donald Trump didn’t even have a platform in 2020.”

Tapper further stated that the GOP platform is “like a leaflet.”

(h/t Charlie Kirk)

