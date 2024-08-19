‘Cool Your Jets’: Carville Says Plenty of Time for Kamala Harris to Do Interviews

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Vice President Kamala Harris has plenty of time to do interviews.

Carville said, “So, President Biden dropped out on the July 21. I notice it’s August 19 because that’s Mary Matlin birthday and President Clinton’s birthday. So it’s kind of date that’s kind of stamped in my mind. That’s not even a month.”

He added, “In that time, she’s had to merge a campaign, put a campaign together, plan a convention, pick a vice president, and she’s come out with several policy proposals already. So, I got news for everybody, just cool your jets here. There’s plenty of time for this. And the sort of idea, well, she’s got to sit down, she’s got to do a long-form interview, she’s got to do this, she’s got to do that, you know, in due course, in due course. I mean, the whole operation has not even been alive for a month. And, you know, we got the debate on September 10th. We got a probable rate cut in mid-September, and he’s going to get sentenced on September 18th. And I don’t think she wants to do anything to get in front of that story. I think we ought to let it stew itself. So, you know, if you don’t like the way her campaign is going, ask her to debate.”

