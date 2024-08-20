CNN’s Jennings: Dems Have Controlled White House for 12 of the Last 16 Years — Somehow It’s Still All Trump’s Fault

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s schedule of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, CNN political contributor Scott Jennings rejected the suggestion that former President Donald Trump caused the country’s woes.

Jennings noted that Democrats have controlled the executive branch for 12 of the last 16 years, with former President Barack Obama in charge from 2009 to 2017 and President Joe Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, having held it since 2021.

“The gap that I still see in all these speeches as good as they were is that [Kamala Harris] is in the White House right now,” he said. “Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. And for all of the talk about division and the problems in the country, and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country. Trump had it four four, the Obamas and Biden had it for the rest of the time. And somehow, it’s still all Trump’s fault, and somehow, she hasn’t been at the center of it.”

“So, to me, that is the glaring hole in this campaign that hasn’t yet been solved at the convention,” Jennings added. “How do you explain all of the problems that will be solved by the person who is currently in there for the last three-and-a-half years and who is supposed to be already working on solving it?”

