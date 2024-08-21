Comer: Very Possible China ‘Grooming’ Walz to Get a Foothold in U.S. Government

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed his concern about a potential link between Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and the Chinese government.

According to the Kentucky Republican, Walz may see the Chinese system of government as an ideal model for the United States and that China is “grooming” him with long-term goals.

“If an American goes to China 30 times in the ’90s, they have surveillance footage of him,” FNC host Jesse Watters said. “They have surveillance footage, probably of his honeymoon night. What kind of compromise is that? They were worried about Trump in a pee tape situation, but that was all made up. This is serious business.”

“It’s very serious. China thinks long-term,” Comer replied. “It’s very possible that China would be grooming an up-and-coming, rising star in the political process to try to have a foothold in our government. I mean, they’ve done this in the military. We’ve caught them with spy rings in our universities.”

“This is how China operates,” he continued. “They think long-term. And again, I can’t say this enough. When you look at Hunter Biden’s ties with Communist China, it was for money. It looks like Walz’ ties may be for ideology, and this is something that we should be concerned about, and we’re trying to gather as much information as we can, as quick as we can, to present to the American people.”

