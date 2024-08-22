Chris Cuomo: Harris Immigration Stance ‘Not Going to Be Satisfying’ for Independent Voters

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said Thursday on his network’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention that Vice President Kamala Harris’s comments on immigration would not satisfy independent voters.

Cuomo said, “You know, the best kind of joy to use a word that is a big theme for Democrats is joy that comes as a surprise and there’s nobody in this room who expected to be in the position there feel the way they do as Democrats a month ago as they do right now. What a difference time can make. That was a big lesson for these Democrats.”

He added, “Now a couple of high points. Yes Kamala Harris talk about immigration. But excusing the situation of the status quo as being a function of one bill not getting allowed to pass by Trump is not going to be satisfying, not independent voters, not for people who study the issue. That’s my point. And they know that they know she’s got a lot of wood to chop on it.”

