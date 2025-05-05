Israel Pounds Houthis in Yemen; Massive Airstrikes on Hodeidah Port

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) pounded the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen in a wave of massive retaliatory strikes after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired a missile Sunday that hit Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea also struck the Houthis earlier on Monday, focusing on the capital of Sanaa. Israeli aircraft have longer distances to cover and must refuel en route, sending a signal of Israeli capability.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

This is the sixth Israeli air strike on the Houthis since July 2024, following over 400 attacks by the Iranian proxy on Israel over the course of the war. Israel’s last counterstrike against the Houthis was on January 11, before US President Donald Trump took office. Since then, Israel has hoped that over 1,000 airstrikes by the US under Trump would be sufficient to stop Houthi attacks on Israel without Jerusalem getting directly involved. … However, the Houthis’ successful hit near Ben Gurion shook up that calculation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Sunday that Israel might strike Iran directly, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. would hold Iran ultimately responsible for attacks carried out by its Houthi proxies, who have targeted the U.S. Navy and global shipping as well.

