Three illegal aliens are accused of beating 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze in his own home as they burglarized him and left him for dead in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, California.

Illegal aliens Paata Kochyashvili, 38 years old; Zaza Otarashvili, 46 years old; and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52 years old, all from Georgia, have been arrested and charged by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for the murder of Aleksandre Modebadze on April 26.

According to LAPD, the three illegal aliens broke into Modebadze’s home, tied him up, and beat him to death while burglarizing his residence.

The trio is also accused of shutting down Modebadze’s home surveillance cameras ahead of the gruesome murder.

One of the illegal aliens had overstayed his B-2 tourist visa and was wanted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but never turned over to agents thanks to California’s sanctuary state policy.

The other two illegal aliens had been apprehended and released at the United States-Mexico border. One of the two was supposed to check in with ICE agents but never did.

Kochyashvili, Otarashvili, and Khutsishvili remain in LAPD custody, each on $2 million bail.

