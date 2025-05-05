Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker Mocked for May 4 ‘Star Wars’ Tweet: ‘JB the Hutt,’ ‘Obi-Ton Kenobi’

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) is once again on the receiving end of a flood of fat jokes. The potential Democratic Party presidential contender posted a “May the 4th” photo, celebrating the unofficial Star Wars holiday, of himself dressed up as Luke Skywalker and his wife as Princesses Leia.

“May the fourth be with you, Illinois,” Pritzker wrote on X. The play on words puns came in hot from far, far away.

“Obi-Ton Kenobi,” “Sith Lard,” and “JB the Hutt” are among the most viral reactions.

Even late-night TV comedy king Greg Gutfeld got into the game with his own barb, writing, “Cuz he’s already had second and thirds.”

Last week, Pritzker had to play along while Jimmy Kimmel played video of President Trump mocking his weight, saying: “He’s too busy eating, he wants to eat all the time. ‘Would like a hamburger? How many do you want? Five,’” Trump said, imitating the billionaire Hyatt hotel heir ordering food.

“Well yeah, why are you ordering five burgers?” Kimmel asked Pritzker. Moments later, Kimmel had the governor read nicknames Kimmel suspects Trump might call him.

“JBLT,” “JB the Hut,” “JB Pritz His Pants,” and “JBackribs,” Pritzker said.

