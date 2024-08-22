Dem Rep. Kildee: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Harris ‘Needs to Have a Plan’ on Israel to Win ‘Uncommitted’ Voters

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that he’s unsure if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris actually “needs to have a plan” on the Israel-Hamas war to win over the “uncommitted” voters.

Kildee said, “I represent a lot of those folks, and, in fact, I share some of their views, to be fair. They’re open to Kamala Harris. They want to hear more.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar then cut in to ask, “If she has a plan on Gaza, which she has no plan to put that out, it seems?”

Kildee responded, “I don’t know that she needs to have a plan, but I think what I know that the folks want to hear is that she sees them, she hears them, and their voices will matter as she formulates policy going forward. She doesn’t have to make a break with Joe Biden, but she is the nominee of our party for president, and she can articulate her own views and I think…even if it’s nuanced, I think a different approach would make a difference. And I know that those folks who are the uncommitted voters in Michigan, not just the Arab and Muslim community, but a lot of younger voters, are open to Kamala Harris and they know what they get with Donald Trump. So, these next few days will make a real difference.”

