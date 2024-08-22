Van Jones: Harris Is ‘Going to Get Away from Biden’

During CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama official Van Jones argued that after her speech before the DNC that night, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is “going to get away from Biden, which I think that she can do now, penalty-free, penalty-free.”

Jones said, “I think that Kamala Harris has done something — she’s not just going to get away from Biden, which I think that she can do now, penalty-free, penalty-free. She has this party behind her.”

He continued, “But she’s doing something — she’s fixing some problems on the left. This whole thing has been an implicit critique of problems that we’ve had on the left. The left before we walked in here was about justice, diversity, trigger warnings, reparations for the past, and a bunch of party-poopers and scolds. That was the knock on the left. We have gone from talking about justice — which is wonderful, but now, it’s about freedom. It’s not just about diversity, it’s about patriotism. It’s not just about trigger warnings — in fact, that’s gone, it’s tough, tough, tough. Reparations for the past? No. Fight for the future. Party-poopers? No. We legalized fun, we legalized fun. We put the party back in the Democratic Party. And so, this is a remolding of the genetic makeup of what the progressive movement is. These guys want to fight, not just Biden in the past, they want to fight this sort of anti-woke war against a left that just died in here and something new just got born, because the Kamala Harris Democrats are a different thing for you guys to fight, a different thing.”

