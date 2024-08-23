GOP Rep. Waltz: Harris Bragged About Warning to Russia Not to Invade Right Before They Did

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) pointed out that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris bragged about a trip to Europe she took to warn Russia not to invade Ukraine days before Russia did exactly that and so she’s bragging about an incident that shows Russia ignored her and didn’t take her seriously.

Waltz said, “[I]t was such a misleading statement on her part that she traveled to Europe to warn Zelensky. No, I’m looking at [the] actual CNN site. She traveled to Europe to send a clear message to Russia to [not] take action or [they] would face crippling economic sanctions. Russia and Putin clearly didn’t take her seriously, they did invade, and they’re selling more oil and gas on the global market now through China and India than they ever did. That’s fueling their war machine. So, this was a lot of smoke and mirrors. But, you’re right, we’ll keep presenting the facts.”

Host Dana Bash responded, “I did not do the reporting on that, but my understanding and my memory is that both things are true, she did warn Zelensky and she did try to stop Russia.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett