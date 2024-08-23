Kamala Deputy Campaign Manager Fulks: Harris Will Do Interviews on ‘Her Time’

Harris-Walz deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said Friday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down for interviews “on her time.”

Co-host Ana Cabrera said, “I’m wondering because we have been all wanting to speak with the vice president herself, we know it has been a truncated start to this campaign for her as presidential candidate, but when will she sit down with the media and one on one capacity and answer our questions?”

Fulks said, “I think she’ll sit down on her time. Look as you mentioned this was a truncated time frame. We have made sure that we were getting out talking to voters. I think people forget just how short of a time frame it has been. We had a change at top of the ticket, we elected a brand-new vice presidential nominee pick in Governor Walz. We had to host the convention and we had to make sure we’re communicating with voters. So there is no rest for the wicked, our campaign is going to continue to do all the things with he need to do. Vice President Harris will make herself available to speak to the press on her time and when she’s ready.”

