MSNBC’s Wagner: Harris Is Avoiding ‘Specificity’ While Trying to Appease Democrats

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” host Alex Wagner said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has avoided “nuts and bolts specificity” and she’s “addressing Democratic concerns, but without getting too specific.”

After playing clips of Harris discussing the Israel-Hamas war, Wagner stated, “With 74 days left to go before the election, Kamala Harris is making a point of addressing Democratic concerns, but without getting too specific. As Jerusalem Demsas writes in The Atlantic, ‘vagueness is politically useful.'”

Later, Wagner said, “[S]eparate and aside from Gaza, there seems to be — Harris is laying out some policy, including taking on housing costs, going after price gougers. Do you — and the lack of, I guess, nuts and bolts specificity totally makes sense, right? Like, Congress would have to be involved, we’re 75 days out, keep the momentum going. … [T]here seems to be a little bit of wishcasting from both progressive and centrist Democrats as far as her more — her actual specific economic vision, here, that, like, everybody thinks that she’s their person.”

Wagner concluded that Harris is getting “more into the economy and economic policy.”

During the segment, there was a graphic on the screen that said, “Harris sets out vision but lacks specificity.”

