Stewart Blasts Hypocrisy of ‘Often Contradictory’ DNC

On Thursday’s edition of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” host Jon Stewart stated that the DNC had “a display of the breadth and width of this diverse, often contradictory party of Roosevelt.”

During a monologue, Stewart said, “But credit where credit is due, the Democrats, on short notice, exploited their newfound momentum and enthusiasm with a display of the breadth and width of this diverse, often contradictory party of Roosevelt. At their convention, they had union leaders and CEOs. They had Democratic Party icons and lifelong Republicans. They had a guy yelling screw the billionaires, followed immediately by a very happy billionaire. … They had guys making fun of people for going to Yale, and a bunch of people who went to Yale. … The Democrats had people who prosecuted sexual predators, and a –.”

After saying, “a –“, Stewart put a picture of former President Bill Clinton on the screen and then remarked, “There goes that booking.”

