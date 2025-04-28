‘Everyone Knew Biden Was in Mental Decline’: Marlow Calls Bullsh*t on Latest Fake Media Narrative

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about media revisionism on President Joe Biden’s decline.

After playing a clip of Axios’ Alex Thompson saying that the media “missed” much of the story about Biden’s decline, Marlow stated, “No one missed everything. Everyone knew Biden was in mental decline. Everyone knew it. And this guy’s just selling a book. … It’s all a way of giving yourself a little wrist slap.”

