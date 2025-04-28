Pop Singer Boy George Attacks J.K. Rowling: ‘She Cannot Differentiate Between a Trans Woman and a Biological Male’

Pop singer Boy George is the latest to attack Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, who continues to take heat for standing up for women’s spaces against the incursion of transgenderism.

The Karma Chameleon singer lashed out at Rowling while responding to an X post by fans who were defending the radical support of transgenderism by actor Pedro Pascal in which they alleged that Pascal “doesn’t hate women.”

The gender bending singer, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, blasted those who are attacking the radical Last of Us actor and then brought Rowling into the discussion, writing, “Stop this nonsense that if you don’t agree with @jk_rowling you hate women. She hates men. This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a ‘trans’ woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination?”

But, never one to let an attack go unaddressed, Rowling slapped back at Boy George and sensibly noted that she is married to a man.

“I’m married to a man, George. I do not hate men. I simply live in reality where men – however they identify – commit 98% of sexual assaults, and 88% of victims are female. Trans-identified men are no less likely than other kinds of men to pose a risk to women or girl,” she replied.

In a follow up post, Rowling pointed out a flaw in logic by supporters of radical transgenderism.

“I hate to point this out*, but accusing me of hating men because I don’t think trans women should be given access to all women-only spaces does rather suggest that (in spite of your feverish assertions to the contrary) you’re well aware that these are, in fact, men,” she explained.

The issue of transgenderism was stirred in Rowling’s British homeland this month when the country’s Supreme Court ruled that transgenders cannot be considered actual, biological women for purposes of equality.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.