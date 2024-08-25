Booker: This Election Could ‘Kill’ MAGA Strain of Republican Party

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the November election could “kill” the MAGA strain of the Republican Party.

Host Jake Tapper said, “America is wanted for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story a, new, chapter. I mean, she’s the incumbent vice president. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. How can Democrats talk about a new chapter? Turning the page, you guys are the ones writing the book?”

Booker said, “Well, you know that that’s not true, Jake, because you know, politics like I do right now, we see the MAGA Republicans in Congress killing all kind of pragmatic policies that we need to get done. On the most contentious issue we had a bipartisan deal settle on by Senator Lankford are right-wing Republican and Chris Murphy, a blue state Democrat. And what killed that deal were killed the pragmatic progress wasn’t the sensible Republicans, but really people that were kowtowing to Donald Trump has influence is egregious and incredible from his appointment of three people to the Supreme Court that are now rolling back the most fundamental of our rights and freedoms like bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.”

He added, “So to say that the MAGA Republicans are not still undermining common sense pragmatic, sensible politics is just wrong and what I know this election can do is finally kill that strain of the Republican Party in a way that I think helps the pragmatic Republicans come back.”

