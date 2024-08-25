Robert Kennedy Jr: Trump Right on ‘Broader Issues’

Robert Kennedy Jr. said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday that he endorsed former President Donald Trump because he is right on the “broader issues.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “You and President Trump are not always fans of each other. He posted on social media earlier this year, ‘He’s won the most liberal lunatics to ever run for office. A phony radical left whose poll numbers are terrible and getting worse.’ The New Yorkers to the couple of weeks ago this, in a recent text exchange, Kennedy told one person Trump was a terrible human being, the worst president ever, and barely human. He’s probably a sociopath. I have read your text, so you can speak to that. How did you get from that position to Friday night?”

Kennedy said, “It became clear to me I did not have a path to victory. Sixty months of censorship and not being able to get on any network, really, except for Fox.

He continued, “I had no path to victory. President Trump had been reaching out to me, and I talked to him a few hours after the assassination attempt, and we had a long conversation on the phone. Then, we had extensive meetings, and the broader issues are most important to me, the ones that were brought into the campaign, which are ending the Ukraine war, ending the censorship and protecting children’s health. Those are all things President Trump wants to work on.”

He added, “These issues are so important for unifying our country we need in this country to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other.”

