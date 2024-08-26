Afghanistan Gold Star Parent: Harris ‘Owns’ Chaos ‘As Much As’ Biden Does, ‘Neither’ Knows What They’re Doing

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Mark Schmitz, the father of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was killed in the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan in 2021, stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “owns” the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan as much as President Joe Biden does and Harris is “following in the policies that Joe Biden has ushered in during his presidency. And, obviously, neither one of them know[s] what the heck they are doing, and that terrifies me.”

Schmitz said Biden has “never mentioned their names to this day, publicly. We have Kamala Harris now who claims she was in the room all the way to the end. And she owns this as much as he does. She’s following in the policies that Joe Biden has ushered in during his presidency. And, obviously, neither one of them know[s] what the heck they are doing, and that terrifies me. Because we know we can’t bring our kids back, but what we want to see is the military that is out in the field right now, those families are never going to be put through what we’ve been put through. It’s been absolutely shameful. It’s incredibly disgusting, the treatment that our families have been given, because we’ve been given no accountability whatsoever. Not a single person has been fired. In fact, they’ve been doing forward promotions for people that probably deserve to not have a job anymore. … CENTCOM, the cover-ups have been nonstop since the beginning. We went to CENCTOM to be briefed on that most recent report, and they continue to tout that there was no post-blast gunfire. We knew that was a lie, and then shortly after that, wouldn’t you know it, video surfaces and it shows all of the gunfire that was going on after the fact. We just — we don’t understand why we keep getting lied to, and it’s got to stop.”

