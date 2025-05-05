Bolton: If Trump Tried to Take Greenland, It ‘Would Provoke an Impeachment Crisis’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that if President Donald Trump attempted to take control of Greenland with military force, it “would provoke an impeachment crisis almost immediately.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump downplayed the likelihood but did not completely rule it out.

He said, “I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything. No, not there, you need that. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people which will take care of and will cherish them and all of that, but we need that for international security.”

Cabrera said, “The very idea of taking Greenland by military force, your reaction to that is that American?”

Bolton said, “Well, it’s not going to happen. If it did, it would provoke an impeachment crisis almost immediately. You know, Donald Trump very often gets about 10% of something right and then and then just makes a mess of the rest of it. Greenland is of enormous security importance to the United States, both because of potential minerals that might be found as the ice and snow melt and because of the maritime domain around Greenland. We’ve recognized that since 1868, when William Seward tried to buy Greenland from Denmark, right after the year before, he had successfully bought Alaska from Russia. I could go through a lot more history in that regard. If we could just stop talking about invading Greenland and get some diplomats from Denmark and Greenland and the U.S. behind closed doors, I think we could resolve this very satisfactorily. During the Cold War, we had as many as 16 military bases on Greenland. We can take care of the situation on our behalf, behalf of all NATO members, without talking about invasion.”

