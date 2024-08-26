Pritzker: Harris Doesn’t Have to Go to Border

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have to visit the border “to know there is a problem at the border that needs to be addressed in general” and “the important thing is that she ought to be addressing the issues at the border, which, by the way, she and President Biden have been, and we’ve seen the effect of that in Chicago.”

Pritzker said, “Well, the important thing is that she ought to be addressing the issues at the border, which, by the way, she and President Biden have been, and we’ve seen the effect of that in Chicago. When Donald Trump told Republicans to walk away from the Republican-proposed bill that had bipartisan support for border security, that’s a moment when we could have given up. But no, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came out with a set of policies and executive orders that have helped a lot.”

He added, “Well, look, you don’t have to be there to know there is a problem at the border that needs to be addressed in general. This is a 40-year problem. Republicans and Democrats have been unwilling to get together on border control and on comprehensive immigration reform, and Joe Biden tried to get people together to do something about it. In fact, he campaigned on it, and Republicans refused, and then, finally, put a border security bill on the table, a Republican-written border security bill. So, look, whether you’re there or not there — of course, visiting the border is one thing to do to draw attention to it. But the most important thing that she can do is have a policy that will actually make a difference, and that’s what she proposed signing when she was up there on stage giving her acceptance speech.”

