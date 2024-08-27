Afghanistan Gold Star Mother to Harris: ‘You Hold the Same Accountability as President Biden’

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, who was killed in the Kabul airport bombing in 2021, said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “right” that the bombing shouldn’t have happened and said to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, “You were with the whole administration in all of this, you hold the same accountability as President Biden does, you were right beside him in making these decisions.”

Knauss Selph said, “[W]hat Trump said to me was, is that he was sorry, he was so sorry that all this happened, and that it should have never happened. And he’s right, it should have never happened.”

She added, “Well, it would be great if the administration would start out by saying, we made a mistake, we made several mistakes, we did not make the best decisions. Instead, this administration has tried to sweep it under the rug, and that’s absolutely not going to work for this nation, nor this world, who watched this live, on television. You can’t deny what we all knew and saw.”

Host Brianna Keilar then asked, “Vice President Harris is now running to be commander-in-chief. I wonder, do you have a message for her?”

Knauss Selph answered, “You were with the whole administration in all of this, you hold the same accountability as President Biden does, you were right beside him in making these decisions. And if you say you’re not, then what kind of leader are you going to be in the future, if you didn’t have the same decision-making with him on this?”

