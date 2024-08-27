CNN’s Jennings: With RFK Endorsement, ‘Joe Rogan Audience’ Could Boost Trump to Victory

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Monday on “Newsnight” that with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement, the “Joe Rogan audience” could catapult former President Donald Trump to victory in November.

Host Abby Phillip said, “The Trump campaign seems convinced they have come up with a rainbow coalition on the right.”

Jennings said, “Well they have built a campaign of people who deeply, deeply, deeply distrust institutions, government, and sort of the Washington elites. That is the ethos of this campaign. RFK fits into that, Tulsi Gabbard fits into that. You know, I’m not sure how much endorsements matter. I will say this because his name is Kennedy. He will draw a crowd. I mean, you got to remember Trump’s ticket to victory.”

He continued, “His ticket to victory are these low propensity male, working-class male voters — the Joe Rogan audience. And, you know, sneer at them at your own peril because if they get excited about RFK or if they think it’s, you know, he says, ‘Trump’s okay, we’re gonna turn out and vote,’ that’s how Trump changes the composition of the electorate through that kind of voter. You know you can make fun of them.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN