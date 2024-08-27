Dem Rep. Crow on if Harris Owns Afghanistan Chaos: Biden ‘Made the Hard Decision’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who is an Afghanistan veteran, responded to a question on if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris owns some of the failures of the Afghanistan withdrawal by stating that “America’s sons and daughters, our servicemembers, are not fighting and dying in Afghanistan because Joe Biden made the hard decision to end that war, which, years ago, I learned was not winnable militarily.”

Host Katy Tur asked, “So, today is the third anniversary of that withdrawal [from] Afghanistan, which did not go well. The former President, Donald Trump, is trying to blame all of that on the Biden administration. Now, he’s trying to say Kamala Harris owns some of that as well. Do you believe she does?”

Crow responded, “Well, first off, I mourn those 13 servicemembers who were killed three years ago today, as well as the over 2,400 Americans who died over the 20 years of that war, right? This is a war that spanned four administrations, Republican and Democrat. It spanned ten congresses, Republican and Democrat. And that’s why we created a bipartisan commission, the Afghanistan War Commission, to look at the full 20 years of America’s involvement. What I can tell you, though, right now, is that America’s sons and daughters, our servicemembers, are not fighting and dying in Afghanistan because Joe Biden made the hard decision to end that war, which, years ago, I learned was not winnable militarily. So, we are not losing our young folks anymore because of that decision.”

