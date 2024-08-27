Don Lemon: Black Voters Think Trump Is on Their Side — They Don’t Know Kamala Harris

Former CNN host Don Lemon said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that many black voters think former President Donald Trump is on their side, and many did not know Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lemon said, “It was certainly eye-opening to hear so many people, even people of color and women, saying they are going to support Donald Trump. I am not quite sure that the polls are accurate as it relates to the tightening of the polls and who will support whom.”

He continued, “Right-wing media, when I released my content, they said Don Lemon was shocked or surprised at the answers he got. But there were a lot of black men, Jen, who said they were supporting Donald Trump simply because he gave them a stimulus check. He gave them $1200 back when he was president. They did not somehow remember that the current president also gave them a stimulus check, except his name wasn’t on it. So, I had to remind them time after time that the check did not come from Donald Trump, that it came from a Democratic Congress and he had to slow it up to have his name on it. So, when they got the check, and his name was on it, they automatically thought it came directly from Donald Trump which I think is good marketing. Which is the same as he does for buildings around the country, especially in New York. He doesn’t actually own them but he puts his name on them and it makes people think he owns them and it makes them think that he is richer and bigger and more benevolent than he is.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “What did they think about Harris?”

Lemon said, “It depends on where you are. We went to a number of different battleground states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois on our way to Chicago. It depended on where you were. Pennsylvania, I should say Philadelphia, is a bit more liberal in the answers to questions about her and him were quite different. But for the most part, in Pittsburgh or at the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City, in Ohio especially, many people did not know who she was. They were not familiar with her. So I think she has to reintroduce herself to the public. But for him, I think they thought he is better for the economy. Again, that he brought money into the community or that he was on black people’s side.”

