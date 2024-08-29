Harris: Trump’s ‘Turn Black’ Comments Are the ‘Same Old Tired Playbook’

Thursday, during a portion of an interview that aired on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris said former President Donald Trump’s comments about her race were from the “same old tired playbook.”

In July, at a gathering sponsored by the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump said, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black? I respect either one.”

CNN’s Dana Bash asked, “People might be surprised to hear that you have never interacted with him, met him face-to-face. That’s going to change soon. But what I want to ask you about is what he said last month. He suggested that you happened to turn black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity.”

Harris said, “Same old tired playbook next question, please.”

Bash said, “That’s it.”

Harris said, “That’s it.”

