Harris: ‘Yes, I Would’ Appoint a Republican to My Cabinet

Thursday, during a portion of an interview that was aired on CNN’s “Situation Room,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris said she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet.

CNN host and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash asked, “You had a lot of Republican speakers at the convention. Will you appoint a Republican to your cabinet?”

Harris said, “Yes, I would.”

Bash followed up, “Any one in mind?”

Harris said, “No one in particular in mind.”

Harris added, “I’ve got — we’ve got 68 days to go with this election. So, I’m not putting the cart before the horse, but I would. I think it’s really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table and when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my cabinet who was a Republican.”

