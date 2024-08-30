Burgum: ‘Harris Wants to Have Open Borders, Just Like Biden Has’

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) said Friday on “CNN Newsroom ” that 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris “wants to have open borders.”

Guest host Alex Marquardt said, “I appreciate your time this morning. What do you say to voters who are understandably concerned? That’s not just voters also pro-life groups who were very confused about where the former president was last night where the Trump-Vance ticket actually stands on the issue of abortion.”

Burgum said, “I think it’s been very clear which is the President Trump is saying that he is opposed to a national ban that multiple times. And he supports the states makes her own decisions on that. He recognized and acknowledges and said many times that if the people in states or the state legislators make these decisions, it’s going to vary state-by-state. ”

He added, “In this case in Florida, he is just one of the voters in the state of Florida. But he’s been very clear he is opposed to a national band. Democrats misrepresented this again. He believes is the Tenth Amendment. The federal government has a specific and limited set of things to do he wants to focus on. Those things that the federal government, like one of the things that’s very clear, is that border and as part of national security is the federal government’s job. That is not left to the states. President Trump wants to secure our border. Harris wants to have open borders, just like Biden has. That’s one of the big issues that people are going to be facing. and we’re were very clear about how president trump’s stance on that on that issue.”

