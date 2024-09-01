Graham: Nobody Is Afraid of Kamala Harris, Avoid More Dead Americans by Voting for Trump

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “nobody in the world was afraid of Kamala Harris.”

He said to avoid more American deaths, vote for former President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: OK, let me ask you also about this incident at Arlington National Cemetery. Obviously I know president – former President Trump was invited by the families to be here.

GRAHAM: Yes.

KARL: But here’s the statement that the Army has put out about what happened. They say, “participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DOD policies which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An Arlington National Cemetery employee, who attempted to ensure the adherence to these rules, was abruptly pushed aside. The incident was unfortunate. And it is also unfortunate that that employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked.”

Did the campaign, did the – the campaign cross a line here?

GRAHAM: You know, I don’t know. I think we need to, you know – I’m all for looking at what happened.

But you know what really is unfortunate, that these families had to go visit their – their fallen loved ones at Arlington due to incompetence by the Biden administration.

You know, I’ve tried to work with President Biden to get Saudi Arabia and Israel to reconcile. I’ve supported a lot of their nomination – nominees. I’ve known President Biden for a long time.

But Vice President Harris bragged about being the last person in the room cheerleading the withdrawal of all forces that led to the death of these 13, a rise in terrorism, combine that with a broken border, another 9/11 is coming our way.

So, what I take away from this whole debate about Arlington is why they died, how they died, and the incompetency that led to their death. To the American people, we’ve lost deterrence. Nobody in the world is afraid of Kamala Harris. She has become, in my view, ineffective in terms of a voice for America. So, if you want to avoid more dead Americans, vote for Trump.