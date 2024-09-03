Hawley: Whistleblowers Claim Some Agents Had Only Webinar Training the Day of Attempted Trump Assassination

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said new whistleblower claims reveal that some of the Secret Service agents on former President Donald Trump’s detail on the day of the attempted assassination had webinar training only.

“Why didn’t the Secret Service chief mention that the locals were the first ones to get rounds off on crooks, not the Secret Service?” host Jesse Watter said. “Why’d the Secret Service turn down a drone? Why’d they never pick up the radios they were supposed to use to communicate with locals with? Why wasn’t the Wi-Fi working that day? Why wasn’t there a counter-sniper team on the roof? And why aren’t the FBI and Secret Service cooperating with congressional investigators? Senator Josh Hawley’s been in contact with whistleblowers and has new information he’s going to exclusively share with us here at ‘Primetime.’ So what now are we hearing from whistleblowers, Senator?”

“Well, what I’ve heard tonight, Jesse, is that most of the agents who were there at that rally in Butler were not Secret Service agents,” Hawley replied. “They were, in fact, Homeland Security agents. And get this, most of those Homeland Security agents, the only training that they received was an online webinar, a two-hour online webinar, and I’m told that about half the time the sound to the webinar didn’t even work. So think about this. The President of the United States, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, is sent out on stage. Most of the people there aren’t trained, they’re not qualified, they only got a webinar training, and even that didn’t work. It is absolutely outrageous.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor