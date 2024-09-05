GOP Rep. Lawler: Kamala’s Policies ‘Will Put Us into a Recession’

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Thursday on CNN “News Central” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s policy will force the United States into a recession.

Lawler said, “Let’s focus on where we are today. Prices are sky high for groceries, for energy, for housing. The average cost of a mortgage in my district has gone up over $1,000 a month. That’s $12,000 a year under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. So we have to rightsize our economy. We have to bring down inflation, yes but with it prices, which means we have to rein in government spending. Under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, government spending increased by $5 trillion. That is what gave us the record inflation and the high cost of groceries and goods. So we have to rein in spending.”

He continued, “Twenty-eight percent will cripple our economy. It will cripple our economy. Our economy right now, our corporate tax rate is at 21%. Tax revenue is at an all time high. Why? Because many corporations have brought business back from overseas, including from China to the United States. What we have to focus on is ensuring that, you know, enhanced manufacturing is done here in the United States.”

Lawler added, “Kamala Harris’s plans would raise taxes on corporations. It would raise taxes on individuals. And she is proposing massively increasing the federal bureaucracy with trillions of dollars in new spending, on top of the 5 trillion that she already spent during the first two years of the Biden administration. Kamala Harris’s policies will put us into a recession. There’s no question about that.”

