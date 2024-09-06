Carney on Kudlow: Trump Tackles the Harris Affordability Crisis

Breitbart News economics editor John Carney said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that former President Donald Trump’s speech to the Economic Club of New York laid out how to tackle the affordability crisis.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “Trump at the New York Economic Club today, address the affordability crisis.”

He continued, “John Carney, you’re my affordability expert. I mean, I think he hammered pretty hard today, but I’ll ask you, did he get it done?”

Carney said, “He did get it done. He both addressed housing affordability, which is a big problem in the United States. It’s one of the things that all the surveys show are really hurting people. And he said he’s going to open up land that we can build on and he’s going to do permitting reform to make energy affordable. That’s absolutely necessary. Those are two things that when you ask people, what are the things that bother them the most about the Biden-Harris affordability crisis Housing and energy.”

Kudlow said, “So he did, he mentioned opening up federal lands for housing purposes. Bad enough they won’t do it for any oil and gas, I understand that. But he threw in housing, which I think is a new wrinkle.”

Carney said, “It is a new wrinkle. The other thing that he mentioned as well is there’s a lot of regulation, environmental regulation in particular, that stands in the way of building houses right now today. If you talk to builders they say trying to get the permits, the regulatory permits to build houses gets in the way. That can be addressed at a presidential, at a federal level because a lot of it is federal regulation.”

