FNC’s Turley: Hunter Biden May Be the ‘Single Most Privileged Individual’ Since Marie Antoinette

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” network contributor Jonathan Turley reacted to the Hunter Biden plea deal news.

Turley suggested it was business as usual for President Joe Biden’s son and called him the “single most privileged individual” since 18th-century pre-French Revolution Queen Marie Antoinette.

“I mean, they have to have a deal with Joe and Kamala,” host Jesse Watters said. “If Kamala wins, she’s the one that pardons Hunter, because if Trump wins, Joe is going to have to do it himself, and no one wants that to happen.”

“Well, it’s interesting, because if they wanted to maximize the chances that his father would reverse his decision, this would do it,” Turley replied. “The scheduling date for the hearing was put in the sweet spot if you’re looking for a pardon, because this would come after the election, with weeks before his father left office. And if the sentence turns out to be a harsh one, that will add pressure to his father that maybe I will give myself this liberty of working for the interest of my own family. That is what Bill Clinton did. He waited to the very end and then gave his brother a pardon.”

“I mean, what’s really striking about today, Jesse, is that this is the party that often talks about privilege, but this may be the single most privileged individual you could find,” he continued. “I mean, he — at least since, Marie Antoinette. I mean, if you look at what happened in that hearing, you know he wanted to plead guilty without admitting guilt. It was such a vintage Hunter Biden moment. This is how he was raised. He’s had this army of enablers around him that have allowed him to evade that type of responsibility.”

“But he was doing it in a case where his guilt was not just established, it was just screaming from the pages,” Turley added. “I mean, they knew that if they went into that courtroom, the jury would not take kindly to this argument, because those jurors pay their taxes, and having some really wealthy, privileged guy say that I paid them six years late, and it’s because I had an addiction, would not likely go over well with that jury.”

