Liz Cheney: Voting for Trump ‘Is to Abandon the Constitution’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that voting for former President Donald Trump or writing in a name was “to abandon the Constitution.”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “There was a lot of talk during the primaries of the Nikki Haley voters, and some states seem like even when she stopped running, almost a third of Republican voters were looking for an alternative to Trump and voting for Nikki Haley. She’s now saying that she is, quote, on standby to campaign for Donald Trump to help him get re-elected. She’s also of course, called him unhinged, unqualified to be president, diminished. What do you make of Nikki Haley’s position on this?”

Cheney said, “I mean, look. I can’t understand her position on this in any kind of a principled way. I think that, you know, the things that she said, that she made clear when she was running in the primary, those things are true. Again, you know, those of us who are conservative, those of us who believe in fidelity to the Constitution, have a responsibility and have a duty to recognize this is not about partisan politics. The country is going to need to rebuild conservative, true conservative movement when we’re through this election cycle. But this November, casting a vote for Donald Trump or writing someone in means that you’ve made the decision in too many instances that so many elected Republicans have made, which is to abandon the Constitution, to tell yourself that this is just simply, you know, a partisan choice. That’s not what we’re facing this time around.”

