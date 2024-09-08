Warnock: School Shootings Are a ‘Fact of American Life’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that school shootings are a “fact of American life” while discussing the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, GA.

Host Dana Bash said, “Senator, JD Vance is calling for more protection for schools he said, ‘I don’t like to admit this. I don’t like that this is a fact of life, but if you’re if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets.’ What’s your reaction to that?”

Warnock said, “It is not a fact of life it’s a fact of American life. And we Americans have to ask ourselves, why does this keep happening here? And the least we can do is stop hiding because literally we are telling our children that when this happens to the best we can do is tell you how to hide. Think about the trauma were visiting upon our children.”

He added, “He talks about hardening our schools and making them secure where the reality is this is happening in spas is happening in shopping malls, is happening in houses of worship is happening in medical clinics. What are we going to do turn the whole country into a fort? Let’s put forward reasonable common sense gun laws the same way we did with ensuring that people are safer in their cars. We can do the same thing with guns. This is not a debate between those who believe in the second amendment and those who do not.”

