CNN’s Bash: ‘Some’ of Harris’ Flips ‘Are Genuine Changes, Like Fracking’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN host and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash said that “some” of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ position changes “are genuine changes, like fracking,” and some are because “she became part of President Biden’s campaign and then his administration,” and VPs don’t get to set their own policy.

After listening to Harris saying that her values haven’t changed and Trump Campaign Spokesman Jason Miller stating that Harris saying that creates an opportunity to go after the positions she’s expressed in the past, Bash stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “going to be going after her on some of these changes. And some of them are genuine changes, like fracking, which she explained after I asked her why. Some of them are changes because she was running, and then she became part of President Biden’s campaign and then his administration, and you know this Wolf, when you’re the vice president, you don’t really get to make your own policy. That happens when you’re at the top of the ticket, which she is doing now. I would imagine, in talking to people in and around the Harris campaign, that when Donald Trump does that, she’s got a whole host of options to come back at him with, not the least of which is that he used to be self-described as pro-choice, and then he became anti-abortion and he appointed three justices to the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. So, two can play that game, and I’m guessing that that is what — my informed guess is that that is something that she is practicing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett