ABC’s Karl: Harris Didn’t Really Explain Her Flips, But That’s Partially Trump’s Fault and She Looked Like She Can Be POTUS

During ABC’s coverage of the presidential debate on Tuesday, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl stated that, during the debate, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “didn’t really explain some of the big questions that were out there about why she changed her policy views on so many things.” But that’s partially the fault of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump because he didn’t really bring the debate to her in an effective manner and Harris “looked like she is somebody that can serve as president.”

Karl said, “Look, Kamala Harris didn’t really explain some of the big questions that were out there about why she changed her policy views on so many things. Part of the reason is, Donald Trump really was not effective in bringing the debate to her. I agree with you. I think that he looked, not just angry, but also rattled. And, in contrast, Harris, who, again, much of the world doesn’t know, Harris looked like she belonged on the stage, looked like she is somebody that can serve as president.”

Later in the segment, ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott stated, “[T]he Trump campaign is going to be seizing on the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris did not do a great job today really explaining her policy shifts, right? … At the same time, though, almost every single thing that Vice President Kamala Harris said tonight got under Trump’s skin, and that is exactly what his allies and his advisers did not want to see. I can tell you, I do not think that part of Donald Trump’s debate prep was people eating dogs in Springfield or comparing rally sizes. They wanted him to stay focused on the issues, especially the ones that he has an edge on Harris [on], the economy and immigration.”

