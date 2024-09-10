Dem Rep. Phillips: Harris, Walz ‘More Moderate Than Their Recent Voting Records’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said that he believes that the 2024 Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) “are more moderate than their recent voting records would have us believe.”

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “One of the challenges, I assume, and now we’re down to the general debate, is that they both have their respective bases. The far left is going to vote for her, the far right’s going to vote for him. It’s these so-called Independents and undecideds. That’s the real challenge is, how do you sort of creep back into the middle or somehow creep there so that you attract them? Because those are the votes that are up for grabs.”

Phillips responded, “You’re right, Greta, and I think what’s been so surprising so far is that Donald Trump has not made much of an effort to actually recruit and attract and invite those very voters that surely he will need if he wants to win. And tomorrow night, we will see if Vice President Harris is focused on invitations to Independents, moderate Republicans, and those who are waiting to hear from her about her positions. But there’s no question, especially in those six, seven swing states –.”

Van Susteren then cut in to say, “But she’s got the problem in that she has a real fixed record on the left. And so, if she does like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says and tries to creep to the right to get votes, that’s so transparent to the — I can’t imagine that’s not a huge hurdle for her with voters who think that she’s just trying to buy their vote with what she says and it’s not a conviction.”

Phillips responded, “Yeah, and I understand that. The fact of the matter is, I think Vice President Harris and Tim Walz are more moderate than their recent voting records would have us believe. She was a prosecutor. Of course, he served in the National Guard for 24 years. I think they’re more moderate. I think Donald Trump has some policy propositions that are certainly worthy of consideration. The question tomorrow night is, who will package, present, and invite in a way that attracts Americans rather than repulses them?”

