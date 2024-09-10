MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump Was ‘Unable to Finish a Thought,’ He Was ‘Very Angry’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said during her network’s coverage of Tuesday’s presidential debate that former President Donald Trump was “unable to finish a thought.”

Maddow said, “I had a television executive once tell me that everything you need to know about a live event on television, you can tell with the sound off and if you have the sound off for this debate, which I’m sure nobody did, what you would’ve seen his Trump looking physically hunched, angry, squinting.”

She continued, “I never saw the whites of his eyes the entire debate. He was shouting, constantly interrupting himself. Not just going on tangents, but being unable to finish a thought seeming very frustrated, very angry, very negative and very tired.”

Maddow added, “In contrast, Kamala Harris appeared to be light on her feet, quite puzzled by him. The two shot of him squinting and hunching and seeming to be having physical trouble squeezing the words out certainly squeezing the sentences out while she just looked at him absolutely puzzled by where was he was going, I think that visual may be as much of a take away is anything that was said.”

