RFK Jr.: ABC Debate Moderators ‘Clearly Biased’

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “Post-Debate Live Analysis” that ABC News debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis were “clearly biased” against former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy said, “Vice President Harris has had four years to deal with these issues, and they’ve just gotten worse. And unfortunately, we had moderators who were clearly biased, who were constantly fact checking Donald Trump. But none of these kind of whoppers that the vice president was, was saying, and none of her failure to really explain that answer, that first question. They simply sat there on the sidelines and allowed that to pass.”

When asked about Trump’s performance, Kennedy said, “I would say that his central issue here is that she was appointed border czar, that was her number one big responsibility for the administration. And President Trump spent a lot of time talking about it tonight. I think it’s important because it shows that that when she’s given a responsibility, even when she makes a promise to the American people that we ended up with the worst border policy in American history.”

