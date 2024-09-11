Harris Co-Chair on if ‘Gouging’ Plan Is Central Planning: ‘Government Absolutely Has a Role in Improving the Economy’

During an interview with NewsNation after Tuesday’s presidential debate, Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) responded to questions on how 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ plan on “price gouging” won’t be central planning by initially trying to divert to the tax plans of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and then saying, “Government absolutely has a role in improving the economy for working families and ensuring that people bring home more of their money and are able to invest it in ways that [help] them and their family.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “What are you going to do to stop corporations from charging what the market will pay for their goods and services that doesn’t reek of central planning from a government?”

Garcia responded, “Well, what we’re not going to do is allow Donald Trump to give huge tax breaks to huge corporations and billionaires and millionaires, which is what –.”

Cuomo then cut in to follow up, “What could you do to affect pricing that doesn’t reek of central planning?”

Garcia responded, “Well, I’m not sure what you’re defining as central planning.”

Cuomo cut in to define the term as “A government making rules about what you can charge for goods and services.”

Garcia then said, “Government absolutely has a role in improving the economy for working families and ensuring that people bring home more of their money and are able to invest it in ways that [help] them and their family. That’s what Kamala Harris is about and what she’s committed to. And she’s talked about tonight. She has an opportunity economy. Home prices, buying your first home, supporting small businesses, tax cuts for middle-class families, lowering the cost of health care, all of those things add to someone’s impact on their pocketbook when they’re talking about their kitchen table issues. So, it’s all of those things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett