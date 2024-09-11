Mystal: Trump’s ‘Supporters Are Just as Despicable’ as He Is

Justice correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal said Wednesday on “The ReidOut” that the supporters of former President Donald Trump are just as “despicable” as he is.

Host Joy Reid said, “The way he desecrated Arlington National Cemetery would be career-ending for a normal politician. Even this piece about saying my building was the tallest until they brought down the World Trade Center, and now it is the second tallest. Everything he does is despicable.”

Mystal said, “The reason it does not end his career is his supporters are just as despicable. Trump is a narcissist, so his whole thing is a complete lack of compassion and empathy for everybody else. It is all about him. That is why he lies about 9/11.”

He added, “He is probably the least compassionate president we’ve had in 200 years since Andrew Jackson, and it works for him because his supporters are just as un-generous and have just as little compassion and empathy for others. So when he is seen essentially, as you guys have put it, desecrating our national symbols, and when he is seen putting himself above all else, his supporters also want that to be the case. They want to do that in their own lives. That is how they think of themselves. That why it is that it never hurts Trump when he takes these crass and classless actions. It’s because his supporters think that being crass and classless is actually kind of cool.”

