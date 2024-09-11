Trump: ‘It Was Three-to-One — It Was a Rigged Deal’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump hammered the ABC debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, calling them a “rigged deal.”

The Republican presidential nominee suggested the moderators reflected the media in America.

“[I]t was three to one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be,” Trump said. “Because when you look at the fact they were correcting everything and not correcting with her, and we knew where it was 100% good coverage for her the last month or last year, and I looked at it — only bad coverage of me, no matter what. The press is so dishonest in this country, it’s amazing. Now, I didn’t mind because I knew it. I was pretty sure that was what they would do. CNN was much more honorable — the debate we had with Biden was a much more honorably run debate.”

“[A] lot of people are very angry about it. And you know, you have corrupt news organizations. You have a lot of bad people. It’s amazing,” he added.

“[I] think ABC took a big hit last night,” Trump said. “To be honest, they’re a news organization, they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”

