Harris Campaign Dodges on Her Dodge on Defund the Police

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Harris Campaign Senior Adviser David Plouffe dodged a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris dodged a question on her past support for defunding the police during Tuesday’s debate.

Co-host John Berman asked, “She was given an opportunity to explain why and how her positions have changed on a number of issues. She was asked about fracking, Medicare for All, defunding the police. She only answered about fracking and she cited the fact that, in 2020, on the debate stage — the vice presidential debate stage, she said she supported President Biden’s plan on that. Why doesn’t she address her evolution on these issues more?”

Plouffe responded, “Well, John, she talked about health care. She said, clearly, that she believes, obviously, a lot of people get their health care through their employer, but a lot of people also rely on the ACA. So, that’s a big difference. If you get your health care from your employer, Kamala Harris is going to work to strengthen our healthcare system. If you get it on the individual market, like over 20 million Americans get, with her, you’ll save it and we’ll improve it. Donald Trump will get rid of it. So, at the end of the day, listen, I look at Donald Trump. All of these questions are posed to Kamala Harris, and that’s fair. He’s had seven or eight positions on just about every issue through his life. At this late stage of his life, where he’s settled is the most extreme version on all of them. Project 2025’s a big part of that. But, you saw on abortion last night, on health care last night, — by the way, how delusional is he? He said he saved Obamacare. 60 times, he tried to kill it, and if it wasn’t for the courage of John McCain, he would have been successful. So, at the end of the day, I think what people saw last night is a candidate who’s very much focused on the future. And I think, listen, whether you’re Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, people are going to compare what you’re offering the American people over the next four years, and I think there’s a big distinction there on a range of issues that matter greatly to the American people.”

