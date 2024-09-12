Vance: Main Thrust of the Kamala’s Economic Policy Is to Throw Everybody on Welfare

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s main thrust of her economic policy is to “throw everybody on welfare.”

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “Given that as we now know, people’s economic beliefs can evolve, as we’ve seen maybe from, you know, former President Trump’s opponent, but I’m wondering whether yours have evolved? Because then we’ll get into some of the things you said in the part and how much daylight right now is there between what you believe and what would I call you an economic populist? Is there daylight between you and President Trump right now?”

Vance said, “I don’t think so. He selected me as his running mate, and I’m trying to run to implement and win on the Trump agenda, but I think that President Trump’s economic views are actually pretty straightforward American conservatism, which is we need to manufacture things in this country. We need common sense energy and regulatory policies to be able to make things. And the best way to lift up workers is to promote good jobs and good wages, not to just throw everybody on welfare, which I think is in some ways the main thrust of the Kamala Harris’ economic policy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN