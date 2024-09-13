Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump ‘Is in Decline,’ Likely Has Dementia

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed that former President Donald Trump is in cognitive decline.

Griffin said, “I have a bit of a theory which, I was very critical of Biden and what I saw as sort of the decline that came with age with him. I have said this, and I’m ringing this bell: There is a decline with Donald Trump. He’s never been the most eloquent person. That’s an overstatement. But the judgment he’s exercising right now when it’s not for him just about winning the White House, it’s also about staying out of jail. His criminal cases do not go away if he loses. And that he doesn’t have the judgment eight weeks out from an election to not have this fringe person who should be nowhere near the White House or mainstream politics advising him. Or he’s espousing with 67 million people watching that ‘they’re eating the pets,’ something is off. And I just feel like it’s not getting nearly enough attention.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Are you saying he has the big D?”

Griffin said, “I think he’s in decline.”

Griffin continued, but co-host Ana Navarro had to back it up. And the studio audience knew why, as evidenced by their laughter.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Wait, wait, wait, you got to clarify that.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “She means dementia.”

Behar said, “Dementia. What are you talking about? Oh, D, I see. Never mind.”

